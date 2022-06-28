Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FastJet to run Maun flights
FastJet to run Maun flights
HEADING TO MAUN: Fastjet

Business

FastJet to run Maun flights

By

Published

Low-cost airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, plan to begin direct international flights between Maun and Victoria Falls by the end of the month.

According to the airline’s communications officer, Nunurai Ndawana, the route, which takes roughly 55 minutes, will be launched on Thursday 30 June, with a 50-seater aircraft landing in Maun.

“The new route is scheduled to operate four times a week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday,” revealed Ndawana, adding the plane was specifically picked for its versatility, comfort and ‘generous’ leg room.

“Using our Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, we believe this route will facilitate more travel between these two tourism capitals of Zimbabwe and Botswana. This route has for many years been only available by private charter. So, with the introduction of this direct connection, we believe it will be able to spur tourism development and growth in the region,” continued Ndawana, whose company has won the Leading African Low-Cost Carrier World Travel Awards for the last six years on a row.

Currently, promotional prices for a round trip from Maun to Victoria Falls or vice versa will set you back P3, 600 while a single trip stands at P1, 800.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Maun to celebrate Thapson Maun to celebrate Thapson

Entertainment

Maun to celebrate Thapson

Folklore singer to launch new album as he turns 49 Maun will be in party mode this weekend as local folklore singer, Gaoabiwe Thapson...

8 hours ago
Big Weekend Big Weekend

Entertainment

Big Weekend 17 June 2022

Dalom kids at Notwane Club South African Disco powerhouse group, Dalom Kids will be in the country tomorrow courtesy of WUSA Africa’s Stop Gender...

21/06/2022
The man behind the legend The man behind the legend

Entertainment

The man behind the legend

The Joel in the crown Conversations about Botswana’s greatest ever footballers seldom occur without mention of Joel ‘Juluka’ Mogorosi. The 37-year-old certainly left his...

21/06/2022
Making the most of minerals Making the most of minerals

Business

Making the most of minerals

New policy to maximise national benefits from mineral development For the first time in over 20 years, Botswana has reviewed its mineral policy in...

21/06/2022
Charma Gal plans moving tribute Charma Gal plans moving tribute

Entertainment

Charma Gal plans moving tribute

Having delivered hit-after-hit on a regular basis for 18 years, the matriarch of Mosakaso, Charma Gal, will host a special concert to celebrate her...

14/06/2022
THE RISE OF CHOBE'S MD THE RISE OF CHOBE'S MD

Business

The rise of Chobe’s MD

Upon completing his secondary school in 1996, Lempheditse Odumetse got a job as a barman/waiter in a local inn. 26 years later and while...

14/06/2022
A SPECTACLE IN THE WILD A SPECTACLE IN THE WILD

Entertainment

A spectacle in the wild

One of Botswana’s most distinctive tribes, the Vekuhane (Basubiya) are planning a massive cultural event in September. Held in Kavimba village, some 80km north...

07/06/2022

Business

Ngamiland food fest gets Maun salvating

Cresta Riley’s Hotel hosted the 9th Edition of their annual Ngamiland Food festival over the weekend in Maun after a two year hiatus due...

07/06/2022
Advertisement