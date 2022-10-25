Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fatal blows
Fatal blows
ARRAIGNED: Eric Mathews Nyoni

News

Fatal blows

By

Published

Okavango voice man in court for beating woman to death

An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe was on Tuesday arraigned before Maun Magistrate court for allegedly battering his 35-year old Motswana girlfriend to death.

According to the court papers the couple had a fall-out on the night of November,11th when Eric Mathews Nyoni battered Kebatshabile Machaa with his fists to death in their rented room Maun’s Sanyedi ward.

After the fatal assault Nyoni is said to have left their house to go drinking spree only to return home at 4am to a dead body.

Prosecutor Khani Khani prayed for Nyoni’s remand as the investigations because,“The investigations in the matter are still at initial stages, the deceased is still undergoing postmortem.”

For his part Nyoni told the court that he was amenable to remand provided someone looks after his two children.

“I have a one-year and three-months old baby with the deceased and another one from a different woman that I left unattended when I got detained,” said Nyoni.

Magistrate Mulalo instructed the prosecution to find out if any of the relatives were willing to look after the children and if no one was interested social welfare officials were to be engaged.

In addition to the murder charge, Nyoni has also been charged with a single count of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point of entry on dates unknown to prosecution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is set to appear on the 1st of November for status update.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

An emotional mess An emotional mess

News

An emotional mess

Suspect loses cool in court protesting innocence Emotions boiled over on a hot Tuesday morning at Francistown Magistrates Court this week when an armed...

4 hours ago
Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects

News

Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects

Okavango voice farmers resist communal cattle ranching Cultural taboos stand in the way of developing communal cattle herds in Habu area as farmers are...

4 hours ago
P1.3 million for refugee housing facelift P1.3 million for refugee housing facelift

News

P1.3 million for refugee housing facelift

Botswana government has spent P1.3 million to improving housing at the Dukwi refugee camp and to refurbish Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants. This was...

4 hours ago
Instant relief Instant relief

News

Instant relief

*Former Ngami BDP Chair bailed after appealing month-old rape conviction

18/10/2022
Mental Health – Why the stigma persists... Mental Health – Why the stigma persists...

News

Mental Health – Why the stigma persists…

October 10th marked International Mental Health Awareness day. This year’s theme, as chosen by the World Health Organisation (WHO), is: ‘Make mental health &...

18/10/2022
Woman caught bribing a cop Woman caught bribing a cop

News

Woman caught bribing a cop

A 46-year-old woman has landed in hot soup after she was arrested by a cop she was trying to bribe for the release of...

18/10/2022
A jumbo debate A jumbo debate

News

A jumbo debate

CITES COP-19 to decide on trophy hunting next month What is it about the number 19? Covid-19 has brought death and misery to the...

18/10/2022
Death row inmate appeals sentence Death row inmate appeals sentence

News

Death row inmate appeals sentence

A 32-year-old double murder convict who was in July this year condemned to two death sentences by a Maun High Court has registered his...

18/10/2022
Advertisement