Fatal blows

Okavango voice man in court for beating woman to death

An illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe was on Tuesday arraigned before Maun Magistrate court for allegedly battering his 35-year old Motswana girlfriend to death.

According to the court papers the couple had a fall-out on the night of November,11th when Eric Mathews Nyoni battered Kebatshabile Machaa with his fists to death in their rented room Maun’s Sanyedi ward.

After the fatal assault Nyoni is said to have left their house to go drinking spree only to return home at 4am to a dead body.

Prosecutor Khani Khani prayed for Nyoni’s remand as the investigations because,“The investigations in the matter are still at initial stages, the deceased is still undergoing postmortem.”

For his part Nyoni told the court that he was amenable to remand provided someone looks after his two children.

“I have a one-year and three-months old baby with the deceased and another one from a different woman that I left unattended when I got detained,” said Nyoni.

Magistrate Mulalo instructed the prosecution to find out if any of the relatives were willing to look after the children and if no one was interested social welfare officials were to be engaged.

In addition to the murder charge, Nyoni has also been charged with a single count of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point of entry on dates unknown to prosecution.

He is set to appear on the 1st of November for status update.