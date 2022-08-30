Fighting for financial freedom

Connect with us

GUEST SPEAKER: Seabenyane

Business

  • Mosadi Tota’s empowerment drive heads north

Women Empowerment Group, Mosadi Tota, will host their annual Women and Finance Workshop at Francistown’s Adansonia Hotel this Saturday (27th August).

Now in its third edition, the event returns after a two-year Covid-19 enforced hiatus, making its maiden appearance in the north.

Under the theme ‘Financial Freedom and Strategy’, the three-hour seminar, which runs from 9am – 12pm, will see four female speakers from various backgrounds take to the podium to share their stories and expertise.

Explaining the objectives behind the day, Mosadi Tota President, Tlamelo Joseph, told Voice Money the idea is to create a platform where women can come together with a common goal.

“Topics covered will include: Risk and Debt Management, Business Funding, Financial Security, Investments and Partnerships,” revealed Joseph, 30.

Highlighting the importance of financial literacy, in both the home and workplace, the man who for over a decade lit up the local rap scene as Reacxion, said, “Finance is where family starts; if this is a little bit broken, it’s gonna cause harm to the family, it’s proven! We want the mosadi to be the financial pillar in the family.”

In a big coup for the organisers, they have secured Ticano Francistown Branch Manager, Janine Seabenyane, as the guest speaker.

The UB Business Management graduate is expected to address issues of funding and detail the different loans available to up-and-coming businesswomen.

“Every business starts at a funding, financial level. Information is power and we intend to equip attendants with this knowledge,” stressed Joseph.

The all-encompassing workshop will also see talks from Ghetto-based entrepreneur, Lolo Sesupeng, who runs a butchery (Roadway Butchery) and catering company in the second city.

“With in-depth knowledge of informal businesses, Lolo is the ideal candidate to close the gap between the corporate enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). She will touch on some of the daily challenges she faces running her business and how they can be overcome,” explained Joseph.

Matshediso Seeletso, an attorney at Tanke and Associates, will share her extensive legal know-how, giving those in attendance a better understanding of business law.

“Understanding the laws that deal with all aspects of reaching the milestone of financial freedom is vital,” noted the Mosadi Tota President.

In a unique twist to previous workshops, there will also be a presentation from a successful businesswoman from the Zezuru community. Famed for their business sense and ability to manage their finances, her input is expected to give a fascinating insight into the tribe’s thought process when it comes to doing business.

After the seminar, there will be a family fun day at Molapo Gardens, where networking can take place in a more relaxed setting. Set to start at 2pm till late, the ‘after party’ is free for everyone who attends the workshop and includes several business stalls, music, food and plenty to keep the kids entertained (see Grooving in the Ghetto for more details).

Still ongoing, registration for the workshop is set at P50 and can be completed online at mosaditota.aidaform.com/registration.

