Flourishing in the garden

There is a famous Chinese proverb that states life begins the day you start a garden.

This certainly rings true for 41-year-old Unaswi Tafila, whose love for flowers led to him starting Unitaf Investments back in February 2016; his life as an entrepreneur began that day.

Convinced he was on to a winner, the Sebina native used his own money to start the business, digging into his pockets with the same gusto in which he dug into the earth.

Armed with a Diploma in Business Management, the green-fingered Tafila nurtured his investment with care, patience and hard-work, watching it take root and grow like the plants he is so passionate about.

Six years later and the enterprise now covers landscaping and garden maintenance, supplies both garden and fresh water, builds swimming pools, clears bushes and cuts trees.

Advertisement

Although the establishment is based in Gaborone, with offices on the second floor of Mogobe Plaza in CBD, Tafila’s services are available countrywide. He buys all his materials locally and currently has a workforce of 32 employees, a number he plans to increase soon as the jobs come rolling in.

“The business is doing well,” reflects the entrepreneur, adding they have secured big projects in the past, working with the likes of High Court, the Office of the President and the National Museum to name a few.

Unitaf Investments also have a number of high profile gigs on the go, with the Open University in both Maun and Gaborone, as well as the Attorney Generals Chambers and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) currently using their services.

Tafila is adamant the good prices and quality services offered by his company sets them apart in the industry.

Highlighting the need for his product, the business-owner likened keeping a garden to a form of stress-relief, with a bright, blooming backyard bringing with it a sense of peace and tranquillity.

“Landscaping can change any atmosphere in any surrounding, combining aesthetics, nature and culture in a contemporary practice for enjoyment. We create beautiful gardens, passionately and professionally,” concludes the in-demand Tafila.