Flying with FNBB

Miti’s World Cup dreams come true

Football fanatic, Willie Miti scored the biggest goal of his life in Francistown on Saturday, securing himself two tickets to the opening game of this year’s FIFA Men’s World Cup courtesy of First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) and Visa.

The 46-year-old Pandamatenga native will jet off to Qatar for four days, where, along with 60, 000 others crammed into the magnificent Al Bayt Stadium, he will watch the hosts take on Ecuador on 20 November.

Miti is the first big winner of FNB’s ‘swipe and win’ competition, which was launched on 9 September and runs until 15 October.

As part of the promotion, FNB customers still have the opportunity to win further double tickets to the quarter-final and semi-final.

All they have to do is swipe, tap or pay online with their FNB VISA personal or business card to automatically be entered into the comp.

“I am delighted for this opportunity. I cannot wait to be in Qatar. Even though it will be not be my first time in a plane, I will be setting foot in Qatar for the very first time; I’m just so excited to watch the World Cup live,” gushed Miti.

The Pandamatenga Sporting Club supporter secured his spot at the showpiece tournament by beating, Poloko Motlhabane in a number of football-inspired games.

Miti had been planning on taking his wife with him on the trip but told Voice Money he will have to find someone else as his misses does not think she can bear the eight-and-a-half hour flight to Doha.

“She says she cannot sit on a plane for that long; I will have to check on a friend to accompany me,” he said ruefully, adding his favourite international team is Brazil but he will be supporting Qatar on the day.

For his part, Motlhabane was given P5, 000 to help ease his disappointment.

“I would have loved to have gone but it wasn’t meant to be! I appreciated the kind gesture shown by FNBB and will put the money to good use,” said the youngster with a brave face.

Meanwhile, FNBB Consumer Banking Business Development Manager, Maemo Baleseng noted that as well as offering customers a shot at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the initiative also promotes safety.

“Walking around carrying cash is not safe so we urge our customers to swipe. Our competition also encourages our clients to use the digital platforms,” noted Balesang, adding the ‘Swipe and Win’ drive is a proud tradition which FNBB have run several times in the past, where customers have won cars and cash amongst other prizes.