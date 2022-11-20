Connect with us

FNBB Lucky winners off to Qatar

HOLDING THEIR BALLS: The Lucky winners

Three lucky winners in the First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) ‘swipe and win’ competition are headed for a lifetime experience at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The winners are Will Miti from Kazungula, David Tabane from Gaborone and Vincent Metshameko from Tsabong who were selected from 300 000 competitors.

Customers were required to swipe with an FNB card and stand a chance to win a fully paid trip to the 2022 Qatar World Cup (double tickets to the Opening Ceremony, Semi-final, and the final respect to the three lucky winners.

Speaking at the FNB swipe and win winners send Off in Gaborone on Thursday, FNBB Business Development Manager, Maemo Baleseng gave an overview of the competition.

“The competition started on the 9th of September 2022 and it ended on the 31st of October, the essence of this gesture is to encourage our customers to move to none cash-based ways of conducting their daily life as it is safe and convenient.

Furthermore, we want to continue rewarding our customers for resorting to this cash-to-card behavior,” said Baleseng.

Baleseng further hinted that the competition has two phases. “This competition has two phases, the first has just ended and the second phase will start in January 2023 where we will be giving away a region of P80 000 every week to three lucky customers broken down to, P70 000 to the winner and second and third placed will collect P5000.00 each,” hinted Baleseng.

For his part, one of the winners, Miti said; “I am super excited for this opportunity of a lifetime because I am a football person and I support Manchester United.

I have been watching the World Cup on Television (TV) for years but I appreciate this gesture by FNBB to physically attend this global event,” said Miti.

