Foiled by their footprints

Three men find themselves in a sticky situation after allegedly breaking into a primary school to steal several bottles of cooking oil.

The trio – Lesego Rannana, 29, Patrick Moroka, 30, and Kelebogile Ditirafalo, 32 – were hauled before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this week facing a number of charges.

On Wednesday 3rd August, together with a fourth man still on the loose, the suspects are said to have snuck into Cannon Gordon Primary School at Goo-Ratshosa ward, where they raided the storeroom, gaining entry through the window.

Once inside, they are believed to have made away with eight 20litre tubs of cooking oil as well as 24 bottles of 750ml sunflower oil, worth a combined value of P5,034.80.

They were busted after police followed shoeprints leading from the crime scene to a nearby house. The cops found Rannana and Moroka in the yard as well as some of the stolen items.

The three accused thieves are alleged to have had a busy day. After hitting the school, they reportedly broke into Mercy City International Church and stole a 43-inch black Samsung plasma television worth P7,000.

The apparent crime spree then proceeded to Winners Chapel International Church, where it seems the thieves were ultimately losers, causing P950 worth of malicious damage to the burglar door and padlock in their unsuccessful attempts to gain entry.

The binge came two days after Ditirafalo and another man, Tebatso Bannetse, 31, reportedly broke into Kealeboga Primary School and stole 20 litres of sunflower oil, boxes of milk and Rooibos tea, all amounting to P5,380.

Prosecution successfully convinced court to remand all three – and Bannetse as well – in custody as they hunt for the fourth suspect.

They will be back in court for mention on 1st September.