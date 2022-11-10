Connect with us

Gaborone stray cattle a concern

*Cattle herds continue to invade the Capital City

WATCH: Pre-independence, Gaborone was part of a large farming area teeming with livestock and without much infrastructural development.

56-years later- post-independence, Gaborone is considered one of the fastest growing cities in the world- a concrete jungle with sky scrappers and roads.

But the capital city is still home to large cattle herds and other livestock that live and die on the streets, much to the vexation of both motorists and pedestrians.

Not only are they an eyesore in the developing city but they also stray into residential areas and damage property.

