Getting their paper right

The advent of the fourth industrial revolution has shaken many business entities to the core, challenging the traditional ways of conducting business.

However, for a young Director of a paper-making company in Selebi Phikwe, Tshepiso Kgakatsi, a paperless society is still a far-fetched fantasy, at least in third world countries.

Funded by the Citizen Economic Development Agency (CEDA), Paperite specialises in two products: A3 and A4 size paper sheets.

Having received the financial backing in 2020, the business officially launched operations last year.

“We order our raw materials from Brazil and China. We get our jumbo reel which we then cut to size, package for the market,” Kgakatsi explains.

As one of the exhibitors at the just ended Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair (BBNTF) in Francistown, she revealed Paperite already employs 10 people.

“And they’re all under the age of 35,” she adds gleefully.

The newly-established enterprise sells to parastatals, government and internet cafes and is planning to supply some of the big shops in and around Selebi Phikwe.

Kgakatsi is adamant the quality of their paper is different, and is precisely what most businesses need.

“The paper is not see-through, it is thick and there are no paper jams,” she notes.

Talking about their cutting plates, Kgakatsi says they are smooth meaning their paper can never cause injuries.

“We’re a growing business in Unit 4 Selebi Phikwe, and are also available on all social media platforms,” she said.