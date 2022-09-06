Ghetto goes yellow

Mascom Batanani Walk a deafening success

Francistown was lit up bright yellow on Saturday morning as hundreds hit the city’s streets at sunrise for the return of the Mascom Batanani Charity Walk.

Launched in 2019, the event is meant to drive positive change in society, uniting the nation by bringing people together for a common cause.

Proceeds from this year’s walk will go to the Francistown Centre for Deaf Education, a residential school with 106 students and 55 teachers and support staff.

Open to all ages, participants had the choice of tackling one of three distances: 5, 10 or 15kms, all starting and finishing at the Francistown Old Stadium.

The Chief Walker, Judge Lot Moroka, who managed 5kms, praised Mascom for its continued contribution to making Botswana a better place for all communities.

“Mascom has consistently lived up to their brand promise by going into our communities and making a difference in the lives of Batswana. Despite the hurdles that Covid-19 brought, Mascom has remained stern in its commitment to Batswana by allowing them to walk virtually across the country,” declared the High Court Judge.

Moroka also thanked the mobile giants for picking Francistown as the venue for its Batanani initiative, noting the second city has benefited much from hosting the event.

“Mascom has supported the Francistown community through various sporting initiatives that have not only improved the lives of the people of Francistown and surrounding areas but also encouraged economic activity amongst our SMMEs,” he said.

Funds from previous editions have gone to SOS Children’s Village and Jubilee Psychiatric Ward in Nyangabgwe Hospital.

For her part, Mascom Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dzene Makhwade-Seboni explained this year’s walk was themed ‘Supporting the Deaf’ and is aimed at sensitising Batswana and giving support to the deaf and hard-hearing communities in Francistown and beyond.

“We have limited knowledge on how to communicate and interact with them which creates a barrier for the community. This year’s walk is our way of contributing towards building a world without barriers for the deaf and hard of hearing,” said Seboni.

The CEO thanked everyone who took part in the walk, both on the day and the virtual pre-walk held the week before.

“Your contribution makes it possible for us to make a difference to this deserving organisation,” concluded Seboni.