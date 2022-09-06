Impeccable taste, Premium Stylish men!

Dreamy ambience, impeccable style and fashion, top tier decor, stellar music and warm welcoming company – these are all indelible impact that the Gaborone International Music and Culture week (GUMC) oozes.

This past Sunday, all roads led to Oodi, nestled in the gardens of Purple paradise for

The 8 edition of the #GIMC champagne picnic! GIMC is an impeccable lifestyle event that continues to raise reception in high end luxury entertainment in Botswana.

This year’s theme was La vie chic, a subtle day time elegance sipping on #ClicquotInTheSun!

In Prestigious fashion, attendees sizzled from head to toe in what is somewhat the epicenter of dapperness, sophistication and sheer elegance – just how the GIMC champagne picnic has positioned itself.

The event glimmered with this season’s aesthetics of modern glamour meets festive luxe! It was a playground of men dapperness, women elegance and stellar red carpet glamour! From trendy aesthetics to colourful dresses, power suits, metallic and statement prints, strappy detailing, to plunging necklines and “barely there” cut outs, these were some of the intricacies of fashion that made the scene.

I particularly was impressed with most of the men’s effervescent choices, who gave quite stylish looks! From coloured suits to moodbooster shirts, men’s looks were quite a sight for luxurious looks.

If you have ever fantasized about what to wear this season of weddings and special occasions, fret not, #GIMC champage picnic blazed out all the style and sass for your inspiration. It’s definitely time to scroll through Fish Pabalinga’s Facebook page and get your “festive inspired” style refresh! Take a style cue from Gaborone’s style makers, public figures and esteemed lifestyle lovers!

