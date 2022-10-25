Glorious Gospel Girls

Meet female gospel music sensations, Tlotlo and Sesame

When one does a quick search of the greatest Gospel music artists of all time, the list is dominated by Americans soulsters – Mahalia Jackson, Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; First Lady of Gospel Music, Shirley Caesar; and the multiple award-winning Cece Winans – unsurprisingly as the genre has its origins in the American South, during the slave trade era.

In the motherland, Nigeria boasts of Nathaniel Bassey and Sinach while South Africa songstresses, The African Queen of Gospel – Rebecca Malope, Ntokozo Mbambo and Pastor Benjamin Dube lead the chorus. Back here at home the most popular artists representing the Christian genre are Tshepo Lesole and Phempheretlhe.

Voice Woman therefore shines a spotlight on three young female musicians: Sesame, who recently launched her second album ‘Arenaya Mohau’, as well as Tlotlo Gorata Lentswe, who’ll announce her arrival on the local gospel music scene soon.

Born on 14th October 1991, Sesame Baingapi–Khofi started as a worshipper at Be Free Christian Church in Gaborone back in 2014 after she dedicated her life to the Jesus Christ. Four years later, she released her debut album, Mohau.

“The album is still transforming lives and drawing many people closer to God in praise and worship.”

In October 2020, she did a live recording of her single ‘Merafe’.

Prior to becoming a recording artist, Sesame tried out the My Star talent search show on BTV, where she made the Top 18.

“I tried different genres when I was part of My Star back in 2013 but I have never recorded anything other than gospel. I strictly do gospel music now,” she says.

This past Friday, the Thamaga-born ‘versatile worshipper promoting the Gospel of God’ as she calls herself, launched her second offering, Arenaya Mohau, at the Molapo Stanbic Piazza.

“We put a lot into promoting this new album than we did the first because I believe now I know who I am and what I want to achieve through gospel music. The overall message of Arenaya Mohau album is about rekindling our relationship with God and seeing Him for who He is but not what we can gain from Him. I don’t necessarily have a favourite song; when I minister, every single song ministers something different each time; just the love of God and sharing who and what He is to me.”

Sharing the stage with big names such as Tshepo Lesole and Omega Khunuo at the launch last Friday, the gifted songwriter, who still considers herself an up and coming artist, says the launch was a resounding success: “The reception last weekend was exceptional. We started late (apologies for that) because of technical hiccups but people waited patiently and we had a grand show! Performing alongside living gospel legends means a lot to me, it means my ministry is impacting someone out there. The team was spectacular. From the MD to the BV’s, the ushers, the people who were running around selling tickets. Wow!! I want to thank them all for their hard work and support.”

Naming Tasha Cobbs and Ntokozo Mbambo as her greatest influences, Sesame says she has a couple of other prominent artists she aspires to work all the more because this year’s Life changing concert will feature young local artists.

“Being part of such a huge ensemble would grow my brand exponentially and have the world know who I am as a worshipper. I just came back from Rustenburg over the weekend where I was part of Tumisang Seleke’s album launch. Local gospel music isn’t getting us much mileage as other music genres. Sponsors are scarce, we have to rely on churches and ticket sales, which makes it hard to penetrate the market.”

For this worshipper, the he future looks good. “The launch was just the beginning, getting to know who Sesame is as a worshiper. Next, we’ll get to know who Sesame the mentor, leader, and business woman!”

Tlotlo Lentswe

30-year-old Tlotlo Gorata Lentswe is currently working on her upcoming debut album ‘Worship Moments with Tlotlo,’ whose launch is slated for April 2023. The Tutume native describes herself simply as a lover of God and music: “Gospel music is basically my lifestyle. My life revolves around my ministry of worship, and my business. It is my purpose here on earth to serve God and His people with the gift and talent He has given me. I grew up listening to Sinach the ‘Way-maker’ hitmaker. I love her because she doesn’t sing to entertain but she ministers and I have always related to her calling,” says the member of Bible Life Ministries Gaborone.

The first-born in a family of five, Tlotlo credits her musical Christian family for shaping the devout singer she is today and traces her singing back to her primary school days where she was a member of the school choir.

“It’s only now that I am stepping out as a recording artist. I have just been ministering in my local church, but I joined a gospel singing competition five years back; from top 40, I ended up in the finals, top 5. I realised that I had the potential. I have cover songs on my YouTube channel and Facebook page, which were produced by Shatiso.”

The talented worship leader says she has a team of talented composers, vocal directors, and producers, to make this project a success.

“70% of the songs are in reverence to God; original songs. It’s a worship experience. We get our lyrics from the closet. From the closet I mean in prayer and worship moments. One of my favourite songs, ‘Holy, Modimo o Boitshepo’, came while I was praising and worshipping in the shower. The Holy Spirit just dropped the song in my spirit. I started singing it, and once done bathing I ran to get my diary and phone to record it and sent it to the team. And that’s the overall message of the entire album. The Bible teaches in Revelation 4:8 ‘Day and night they never stop saying: ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord God Almighty,’ who was, and is, and is to come,” she explains.

With a background in Finance, indeed the business savvy lass is harnessing the power of social media to promote her music in the build up to the launch and live recording, and says she has every reason to thank God for the amazing reception so far.

“It’s amazing, it feels as though people have been waiting for me. I welcome everyone who would love to be a part of this great project to contact us and let’s join hands and make it a success. The live recording of the album is going to be an amazing worship experience and so I invite all Batswana to come enjoy the tangible presence of God. It’s an event not to be missed.”

The budding entrepreneur has always loved business when growing up, “I’d sell anything sellable, hence I studied accounting and finance at college. I worked for financial institutions like Bayport Financial Services and First Capital Bank, subsequently starting my business, Chayil Designs, during the Covid season. From its inception, I have seen tremendous growth. It’s not a smooth ride but we don’t quit, we keep pushing till we make it. We supply packaging. Our main product is paper bags. Some, we produce, some we get import and brand. God says in His Words that He knows the plans He has for me, plans to prosper me and not to harm me. Plans to give me hope.”

Tickets for Tlotlo’s album live recording will be out soon.

“I invite gospel music lovers to like my page and follow me on Facebook to get a taste of my music and keep abreast of developments. The page is called ‘Worship Moments with Tlotlo’, and on YouTube it’s Tlotlo Gorata Lentswe. The world is waiting for the manifestation of Tlotlo!” she concludes, adding her wish is to collaborate with Sinach, Benjamin Dube, Ntokozo and Mbambo.