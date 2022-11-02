Going global

Expo key to helping Botswana attract inward investment

Back with a bang, the 2022 Global Expo, which runs from 1st – 4th November, is expected to give government a chance to attract inward investments.

Officiating at Wednesday’s packed opening ceremony at Boipuso Hall, President Mokgweetsi Masisi promised his govt would use the gathering to push industrial developments that will drive the country towards self sufficiency.

Organised by Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), the flagship four-day exposition provides Botswana with an opportunity to grow its business and socio-economic ties with the rest of the world.

“While trading in commodities has brought us this far, we recognise that our next growth phase requires us to restructure our economy and develop our value chains, driven by technological transformation. Our ambition to industrialise cannot be achieved without a sufficient injection of private capital,” said Masisi.

Having failed to hold the expo last year due to Covid-19, this year’s edition looks set to make up for last year.

The 2022 Global Expo has brought together investors, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, government departments, financial institutions and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMES) from more than ten countries to explore profitable business and joint venture opportunities.

Furthermore, the expo has attracted 200 exhibitors from Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Zambia, Mozambique, India, Indonesia, Eswatini, Namibia and Kenya.

“The expo will provide a platform for securing mutually beneficial investment deals and direct investments,” added Masisi.