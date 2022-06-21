Grandpalm’s 70 and 80s event return this weekend

• Event debut in Francistown next weekend

The annual 70s and 80s party hosted in the heart of the city at the Grandpalm resort is back this weekend.

For the first time however Grandpalm which is part of the Peermont hotels group will take the event for its debut in the second capital-Francistown next weekend.

The spaghetti capital will host its own debut event at Sedibeng Hotel & Casino.

This is part of the ongoing silver jubilee celebration as the Grandpalm resort prepares massive celebrations for its 25th anniversary.

Speaking on the event the hotels General Manager Keletso Bogatsu said, ‘We are excited to welcome our annual 70’s and 80’s Disco party.

The event is always a firm favourite and guests love to dress up in the style and showcase their fashion sense from that era.”

The line up for this years disco show for the Gabz installment will be Vinny Da Vinci, Dinno Bravo, Kuchi, Mr O, Choto, Lefatshe, Hai Chang, and Chrispin The Drummer.

For the ghetto edition, the entertainment will come from the talents of Jazzy Dee, Boogie Sid, Cheng, Trax, Mr O, Cue, Hai Chang, and Lefatshe.

Tickets for the Gaborone event are P350 per person whilst it will P250 per person will get you in for Francistown.