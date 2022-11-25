Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Granny dies in smoke

*Heartbreak as pensioner suffocates on smoke while clearing field

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: toxic veldt fire smoke

A 70-year-old woman of Mawaneng settlement in the Shakawe area died last weekend after reportedly suffocating on smoke from a fire she had lit while working at her farm.

The elderly woman is said to have been clearing her field in preparation for the ploughing season when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to Acting Station Commander for Shakawe Police, Ogolotse Tampa, in the process of clearing the field, the woman set fire to the dry grass.

“Unfortunately the fire went out of control and while she was trying to put it off, she inhaled the smoke and collapsed,” Tampa explained.

Spotting her strife, the old lady’s grandchildren, the eldest aged 15, rushed to her aid and tried to resuscitate her.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They tried waking her up, screaming her name and shaking her. When she remained motionless, the children ran back to the house where the old woman’s older children were and the police were called to the scene,” continued the top cop.

She was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital and the police say they do not suspect any foul play.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

News

Heardsman caught with boss’s wife

*Use the money to buy a train - cop wife tells husband

2 days ago
Muti mayhem Muti mayhem

News

Muti mayhem

*Beauty queen accuses hubby of forcing traditional medicine down her throat

2 days ago
Morupisi pleads for leniency Morupisi pleads for leniency

News

Morupisi pleads for leniency

Morupisi made it in life from stealing – DPP In the eyes of many young people in Malaka and surrounding areas, Carter Morupisi was...

2 days ago

News

A fugitive no longer

Court looms for extradited runaway ‘Mapetla’ After almost six years on the run in South Africa, Wazha Nthoiwa is a fugitive no more. Handed...

2 days ago

News

Hungry man hangs himself

Sick and tired of being broke and hungry, a 30-year-old man last week hanged himself from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in Ditladi...

2 days ago
Water-a-disaster Water-a-disaster

News

Water-a-disaster

*Kasane's Plateau ward flooded.....again!

2 days ago

News

Corruption bleeds the economy-loo

*No conviction for high profile cases

2 days ago

News

Kidnappers of Chinese woman denied bail

WATCH: A Broadhurst Magistrates court has denied bail to four men accused of recently kidnapping a Chinese woman. The quartet, Tebogo Jefferson Moahi, Karabo...

2 days ago

News

Police crack whip on drug peddlers

WATCH: Botswana Police Service (BPS) Acting Commissioner, Phemelo Ramakorwane has warned drug users and peddlers that his officers will be out to eradicate illicit...

2 days ago
The dangers of drugs The dangers of drugs

News

The dangers of drugs

Walking Ghetto’s streets for a worthy cause With drug use amongst the nation’s youth a reoccurring problem, Francistowners took to the city’s streets on...

2 days ago

Entertainment

The night the stars came out!

Batswana ballroom dancers electrified the stage, thrilled judges and raised the Botswana flag high at an International Dance Festival held in Durban this past...

1 day ago

Featured

Cappuccinos Pays Tribute to Cancer Fighters

Normally it is accentuated that there are countless ways to give, whether it is through offering one’s time or resources. Regardless of the manner...

16 hours ago
Politically speaking SONA, what's in it for Batswana? Politically speaking SONA, what's in it for Batswana?

News

Politically speaking SONA, what’s in it for Batswana?

BCP’s Pheko, AP’S Butale and BDP’S Mochothi speak out Botswana, just like the rest of the world recently emerged from devastating COVID-19 pandemic which...

2 days ago

Sports

World cup fever

All eyes on Qatar for the greatest show on earth The greatest sporting spectacle on earth, the FIFA World Cup, gets underway on Sunday...

2 days ago
Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022 Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 25 November 2022

Ikegof BW drops album no. 3 United Kingdom based artist, Ikegof BW is back in Bots for the release of his third album, ‘Tshaba...

44 mins ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Chobe kids fun day The first ever Kids Fun Day in Kasane takes place this Saturday at Pyrus Eagles. Organised by Maungo Thito and...

39 mins ago
Advertisement