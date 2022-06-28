Grooving 24 June 2022

Rocking The Mag

Three ladies this Friday will grace Francistown’s new and posh joint, The Mag Steak House.

DJ Missy will rock the crowd, while the place’s newly appointed Brand Ambassador, MC Ms D, will be controlling the proceedings.

There’ll also be a special appearance by Kagiso Sento.

The entrepreneur and influencer has recently been honing her skills at the DJ booth.

It is still not clear if the fashionista will be accompanied by her husband, Vee Mampeezy. Entry fee is P50.

Kuminda Farm Calls

Known as the best kept secret in the bush, Kuminda Farm and Cultural Village in Marobela is without a doubt one of the best places to hang out.

Owned by former Miss Botswana and businesswoman, Lucy Hinchliffe, Kuminda is the home of the annual Zhizha festival and has been a place of interest for students on exchange programmes for a long time now.

This trusted plug for community-based events has a weekly gig dubbed ‘Social Saturdays’ where patrons will be taken on the tour of the lush gardens, walks, hill climbing, worm farming demonstrations, traditional food, Hossana performance and participation.

There’s also a kids place, DJ and bonfire to chase away the winter chills. Tickets are P250 per adult and P150 for kids under the age of 12.

70’s and 80’s Disco Party

The annual 70’s and 80’s Disco Party is in Francistown this Saturday after a successful edition at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Metcourt will be the place to be as Boogie Sid leads a team of DJs such as Mr O, Cue, Hai Chang, Trax, Jazzy D and Cheng on a nostalgic ride.

Tickets are P250 and the show starts at 6pm.

There’ll be great prizes for the best-dressed.