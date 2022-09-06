Connect with us

Grooving
Grooving
Grooving

Casper gets SA gig

Local Afro-fusion, Country Gospel and Mbaqanga artist, Casper The Golden Voice is scheduled to perform at the Mpondo Culture and Heritage Festival to be held on the 10th-11th September at Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Casper the Golden Voice is the 2014 recipient of the King Jongilizwe Sigcau Award in recognition of the outstanding work he does as a Culture Ambassador through sharing of Botswana culture and heritage, and through his music throughout Southern Africa.

The Mpondo Festival was launched in 2006 to also promote, market and share Mpondo culture and heritage with fellow South Africans and the world at large.

Grooving

Salome Pilane

Sisterboss wows Palapye

Popular group Makgarebe a Bochabela lead singer, Salome Pilane was in Palapye this weekend where she belted out her famous tunes to an ecstatic audience.

Known as Sisterboss to her legion of fans, Pilane performed alongside Botswana artists Kabo Thaelo, Skizo, Gale, Botsogo, Paseka and Neo Phate.

Zion Christian Church music lovers are excited at the prospects of the legendary singer collaborating with a local artist.

The singer is known for being generous with her talent as she has collaborated with a host of other South African artists.

These include the legendary Sinky Mathe, Zion Afrika and many others.

Earlier this year she became part of African Gospel Singers group, Bafana ba Oleseng.

Pilane is expected back in Botswana in December at a venue yet to be announced.

Grooving

Domboshaba

Domboshaba cancelled

Ikalanga music lovers and culturalists will not have their end of the year dosage of the annual Domboshaba Cultural event.

The 2022 edition has been cancelled following what organisers termed uncertainties brought about by Covid-19.

The event, and one of its kind started in 2000 and has been one of the most talked about cultural events in the last decade.

Together with Dithubaruba in Molepolole, Domboshaba influenced a lot of cultural festivals across the country.

However, its star began to wane in the last couple of years, with disappointing turn up in the last three editions.

Grooving in the Ghetto hopes organisers will take this time to think of ways to bring back the spark to the historic Ikalanga ruins.

