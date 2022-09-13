Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Duece

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto – Fri 09, 2022

By

Published

Duece delivers

London based DJ Duece has finally delivered on his promise to produce music from the English Capital.

Duece left the country in April this year to perfect his art, and it seems the patience is finally paying off.

Fresh from sharing the stage with Africa’s pop queen Makhadzi in Birmingham, the Francistown native is back with a new banger.

Duece was amongst the few who supported the super star in her JamAfro Festical in the UK, including the likes of Master KG and Mr Brown.

The former soldier has just dropped a single titled ‘Wangishiya’.

The Afro House tune from Gold Vynil Tainment features South African vocalist Sabelo Ntusi.

It’s a vibey song that should be on high rotation in night clubs and radio stations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rating: 8 out of 10.

Grooving

Nanto

Nanto drops single

Francistown based Afro Kwasa and House Kwasa artist Nanto (real names Lesego Sillas) has released a single from his upcoming album expected to be released this year.

Titled ‘Le ya baneng’ the single was recorded at Star Records and produced by Star Benjamin.

It is a fast paced party song that will definitely announce Nanto as the one to watch in 2023.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

Kabelo Eric | Credit: Inyarwanda

Eric in the USA

Gospel artist Kabelo Eric will perform his hit song ‘Rato la hao Jeso’ (The Love of Jesus) at the “Indie Artists Rock” artist showcase in Delaware on 29th October.

The event presented by Gospel Choice Awards (GCMA) will see Eric sharing his ministry with a live audience in the United States of America (USA).

In 2022 the artist was nominated for two international awards, winning the MOAMA award.

The Afrotainment Museke Online African Music Awards (MOAMA) honors African Artists with a celebration of African music, recognizing their life time achievements in the African music industry.

“I’m greatful for this recognition as it comes from thousands of submissions to GCMA. Eleven years after my first international award, I get international recognition again,” said a gushing Eric

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss 'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

News

‘Ghost’ comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

A fired Security Systems supervisor who for 28 months tricked his employers into giving him close to P60, 000 in ‘fake wages’ has been...

2 days ago
Butchered in her sleep Butchered in her sleep

News

Butchered in her sleep

*Youth allegedly hacks sister, 12, to death before burning her corpse

2 days ago

News

Three years later: the wait goes on!

*Precious little progress as ‘Baby Betty’ remains in Zim

1 day ago

News

Rapist stepdad arrested

*Stepfather rapes girl, 10, and pays P10 for her silence

11 hours ago

News

Man dies as tyre he was inflating explodes

Police have confirmed the death of a man who tragically met his fate when a tyre he was inflating exploded on his face leaving...

5 hours ago
Joyous Celebration for local trio Joyous Celebration for local trio

Entertainment

Joyous Celebration for local trio

‘Oska Ntsheba Wa nnyatsa, nako yaaka e etla’ (Don’t doubt me, my time is coming) are the lyrics from one of celebrated South African...

1 day ago
When marketers meet When marketers meet

Business

When marketers meet

Symposium gets marketers fired up For the first time, the country’s leading marketers met under one roof for an intense two-day session in a...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Back with a bang- Motswafere

Motswafere’s surprise come back We were introduced to Motswafere as a feisty rising star 10 years ago when he was just 19-years of age....

1 day ago

News

Sasa Klaas’s mother questions pilot

Was it safe to take off in a helicopter at 6pm? That was the question that Annah Mokgethi, the grieving mother of the late...

16 hours ago
At the mercy of a changing climate At the mercy of a changing climate

Business

At the mercy of a changing climate

Climate change poses huge threat to food security The effects of climate change are playing out in disastrous fashion across the globe. In Pakistan,...

1 day ago
There's no meat! There's no meat!

Business

There’s no meat!

Butcheries close shop as meat ban hits hard The suspension of all exports of cattle and related meat products by the Botswana government following...

1 day ago
Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls

Entertainment

Dithubaruba cultural festival enthralls

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bakwena’s most popular annual cultural event dubbed, Dithubaruba Cultural Festival has returned much to the excitement...

1 day ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Bravo Fish When one does an exceptional job Shaya does not shy away from congratulating that person. This is the case with Thapelo Fish...

1 day ago
Advertisement