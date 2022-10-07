GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 07 September 2022

Untold stories

Supa-Ngwao Museum in collaboration with the US Embassy are working on a documentary that will put a spotlight on the origins of Francistown and the history of Ikalanga people in Botswana.

According to the curator Jeffrey Matheakgomo, the embassy has popped out P115 000 for the project dubbed ‘Untold stories’ that’s expected to boost the city’s non-existent cultural tourism.

Matheakgomo said they’ve already hosted a roundtable with Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) and Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) where they discussed the commercialisation of heritage sites in Francistown.

“We’re planning another discussion on the history of Bakalaka in Botswana,” he said.

Ikalanga musos Ndingo Johwa and Lizibo entertained at the launch.

ATI & Priscila K in town

Fresh from his loaded Independence weekend, rapper ATI will be in Francistown this Saturday at Thapama Pleasure Island.

The Khiring Khorong hitmaker will be accompanied by songbird Priscilla K, whose new single ‘Away’ with Chef Gustos has been receiving rave reviews.

Pre-sold tickets are P60, otherwise P100 at the gate.

Solly Mholo in Maun

Legendary ‘ZCC mkhukhu’ artist, Solly Moholo will lead a star studded line-up for the ‘Ko Motjiii Annual Gospel Festival slated for the Life Centre on 26th November.

Moholo will share the stage with local legends, Phempherethe Pheto, Gaolathe Kamboo, Mpho Thosago and Conny Lamola.

Early bird tickets are on sale at P120. Standard ticket and VIP have been priced at P150 and P300 respectively.