Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 18 November 2022

Magilo drops Milika video

Ikalanga rap guru Magilo (Gilbert Modise) has just released visuals to his new single ‘Milika’.

The Quantity Surveyor who has been keeping an eye on both the construction industry and the rap game.

A hardcore rapper, Magilo has a unique delivery and Ikalanga punchlines to match. In this rap game, the man is alone in his lane.

Produced by the highly talented Selebi Phikwe based Producer and rapper, Drak Bin Wang, ‘Milika’ which means stand up and work for yourself, is a captivating rap song. The video, shot by Thabo Motswedi will further cement Magilo’s position as one of the country’s top MCs.

Rating: 8 out of 10

Tuks in Maun

South African Motswako rapper, Tuks Senganga (Tumelo Kepadisa) will be performing at Maun Stadium on 29th December.

The Maun Festive Fiesta 22 is powered by St Louis, and will feature one of Southern Africa’s Motswako pioneers.

The Mafikeng born 41- year- old has some of the biggest hits that include ‘Monate thwaa’, ‘525 600 minutes’ Let live and ‘Sneng neng’.

The 2005 Best Hip Hop album South African Music Award (SAMA) winner has a loyal following locally and back home in Mafikeng.

Early bird tickets are selling for P150, P200 (standrd ticket), P400 (golden circle) and P1000 for VIP.

Drak’s mastonko

Rapper and producer Drak has released a video to his new hit ‘Ntshiele dibiri.

Shot by the high rising Thabo Motswedi, the video captures some of Selebi Phikwe’s popular drinking spots such as Brown’s Exec.

Drak is without a doubt one of the best producers and rappers in the country. His two nominations in the coming Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards speaks volumes.

Drak has been nominated for the Best Hip Hop song and Best Producer. The Phikwe native is a serious contender and could easily walk away with both gongs.

-Rating: 8 out of 10.