Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022
Selaelo Selota

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

By

Published

Jazzing in Palapye

Prolific guitarist and award winning South African musician, Selaelo Selota will perform at the Annual Jazz and Tour slated for 1st October at Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye.

The Limpopo born Selota released his first album Painted faces in 2000 and went on to release five more albums in a career spanning two decades.

He’ll share the stage with local heavy weights Ndingo Johwa, Shanti Lo, Thabang Garogwe, Nnunu Ramogotsi, Nono Siile and Punah Gabasiane.

Radio Botswana presenter T.H.A.B.O. will be the MC of the night. Standard tickets are P350, VIP P1500, and a bed and breakfast VIP package for two people at P5000.

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Amaroto

Amaroto at Luna Garden

The South African duo of Reece Madlisa and Zuma are expected to deliver a hot Amaroto set at Luna Garden in Maun this Friday.

The Amapiano group are fresh from winning their first South African Music Award for their ‘Amaroto’ EP.

The two, regarded as the best in their country have an amazing chemistry on stage.

They’ll be supported by DJs Easy B, Distilled, Quan, Skint, Hood, Zaze, Dice and Cue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are available at Base Lounge for P100.

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Spring Fest

Ghetto Spring Fest

Legendary Disk Jockey, Vinny Da Vinci will headline the Ghetto Spring Festival alongside Khoisan at Riverside Deck in Molapo Estate this Friday.

The day will kick off with a pool party at 2pm until 7pm as a number of DJs take turns to warm up the audience.

Some of the main acts include C-RU, Que-Rap, DJ SK (SA), Colastraw, Bunz, Gouveia, Chilow, KUD, Dreazy, Missy, Howard, Maftown and many others.

MCs for the night are MisDee and Alpha. Tickets are on sale P100, P150 (double), P120 at the gate, P250 (VIP).

Cooler boxes are free before 9pm.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

News

Daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

An alleged wayward daughter last week summoned her father before Maun Customary Court in an attempt to evict him from their family home. In...

3 days ago

News

Dirty old man

*Pervert grandpa, 80, rapes stepdaughter, 12

2 days ago

News

Boy, 15, commits suicide

Molepolole police have confirmed the death of a 15-year-old Form 3 boy who committed suicide by hanging over the weekend. The boy who originates...

3 days ago

News

Man accused of raping 12-year-old.

With his disheveled hair, dry lips and worn out, laceless sneakers, Tshepiso John cut a sorry figure when appearing before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on...

3 days ago

News

Defense lawyers reject robbery video evidence

WATCH: Lawyers representing four men accused of robbing a G4S Security in the infamous October 2021 cash heist, have threatened to reject video footage...

4 days ago

News

Magistrate Resheng sues State over her transfer

WATCH: A Senior Magistrate who was assaulted by an accused person at Molepolole Magistrates Court early this year is suing the Chief Justice, Attorney...

2 days ago

News

Cellphone smuggling rampant in prisons

WATCH: While the Department of Prisons and Rehabilitation continues to struggle with smuggling of dangerous objects, drugs and others, cellphones are said to be...

2 days ago
A woman of many hats A woman of many hats

Entertainment

A woman of many hats

Dream chaser In the early 2000 Melody Banda was a broken soul. Working for a Bulawayo Law Firm as a Legal Secretary, the mother...

3 days ago
Advertisement