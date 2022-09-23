GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Jazzing in Palapye

Prolific guitarist and award winning South African musician, Selaelo Selota will perform at the Annual Jazz and Tour slated for 1st October at Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye.

The Limpopo born Selota released his first album Painted faces in 2000 and went on to release five more albums in a career spanning two decades.

He’ll share the stage with local heavy weights Ndingo Johwa, Shanti Lo, Thabang Garogwe, Nnunu Ramogotsi, Nono Siile and Punah Gabasiane.

Radio Botswana presenter T.H.A.B.O. will be the MC of the night. Standard tickets are P350, VIP P1500, and a bed and breakfast VIP package for two people at P5000.

Amaroto at Luna Garden

The South African duo of Reece Madlisa and Zuma are expected to deliver a hot Amaroto set at Luna Garden in Maun this Friday.

The Amapiano group are fresh from winning their first South African Music Award for their ‘Amaroto’ EP.

The two, regarded as the best in their country have an amazing chemistry on stage.

They’ll be supported by DJs Easy B, Distilled, Quan, Skint, Hood, Zaze, Dice and Cue.

Tickets are available at Base Lounge for P100.

Ghetto Spring Fest

Legendary Disk Jockey, Vinny Da Vinci will headline the Ghetto Spring Festival alongside Khoisan at Riverside Deck in Molapo Estate this Friday.

The day will kick off with a pool party at 2pm until 7pm as a number of DJs take turns to warm up the audience.

Some of the main acts include C-RU, Que-Rap, DJ SK (SA), Colastraw, Bunz, Gouveia, Chilow, KUD, Dreazy, Missy, Howard, Maftown and many others.

MCs for the night are MisDee and Alpha. Tickets are on sale P100, P150 (double), P120 at the gate, P250 (VIP).

Cooler boxes are free before 9pm.