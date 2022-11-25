Connect with us

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 25 November 2022

Chobe Kids Fun Day

Chobe kids fun day

The first ever Kids Fun Day in Kasane takes place this Saturday at Pyrus Eagles.

Organised by Maungo Thito and Barati Mlazie, the concept was inspired by Chobe’s limited entertainment scene which is generally adult orientated.

“Kids are always left out when people go for boat cruises, and to have fun by the waterfront. The only other places are lodges which are also not kids friendly, so we thought we needed to bring something that’d be enjoyed by both kids and parents,” explained Thito.

She encouraged parents, especially fathers, to be present for the interactive fun games, which promote family bonding.

Activities on the day include: outdoor games, quad bikes, jumping castle, water slides (foam slides) and many others. Entry fee is P25 for kids and P50 adults.

Victoria

Nigerian brings hope to Ghetto

Award winning Nigerian Gospel artist, Pastor Victoria Orenze, will headline the inaugural Hope Experience Gospel Concert tonight (Friday) at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

Tickets are selling for P150 (standard), P500 (VIP) and P700 (family and friends admits five people).

The West African sensation, who released her first album titled ‘Truth in sounds’ a few weeks ago, will share the stage with heavyweights in producer, songwriter and singer Tshepo Lesole, Nfila Mazwihwo, Ms Gee and MaHazel.

Organisers, Hope Caillou say the Gospel movement was birthed after the realisation of the damages brought by Covid-19 to people’s mental health. Gates open at 3pm.

kelly Khumalo

Jazzing up Black Friday

Embracing the Black Friday spirit, Jazz Mu Toropo are running a nine-day special on tickets to the festival.

From 18 to 27 November, music lovers can secure cheaper entry to the eagerly anticipated music fest.

Single tickets have been slashed to P200, while doubles are down to P350 from P450. Those after VIP treatment will have to fork out P1, 000 instead of P1, 500. VVIP ticket hunters can also save themselves a cool 500 bucks, with the price cut to P1, 500. Tickets are available at all SuperSpars and online at Webtickets.

With excitement in the second city mounting ahead of the 17 December show, organisers have set up a stall by Force supermarket in Phase 1 Industrial, to sell merchandise.

Set for the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Kelly Khumalo will headline the event, with an all star local cast including Sereetsi and the Natives, Lister Boleseng and Nnunu Ramogotsi amongst others.

