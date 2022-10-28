GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022

Limpopo family fun day

This is one of the busiest weekends in the northern side of Botswana.

Fun lovers are truly spoilt for choice. Kicking off the activities is a Family Fun Day at Limpopo Garden and Camp in Shashemooke.

Veteran artist, Vee Mampeezy alongside DJ Cue, Whukid, MK, Pano, Masala Band, Doc Otee and Power Musica will be in the house while MC Alpha will be controlling the proceedings.

Gates open at 10 am and tickets are P50 for kids and P100 for adults.

Taste of Africa

The long awaited second edition of Taste of Africa is finally here.

Starring South African singer and song writer Ringo Madlingozi.

The star who’s also a Member of the South African Parliament under the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ticket will share the stage with Ndingo Johwa, Culture Spears, Ancestral Rituals, Nono Siile, DJ Cue, Lerofo, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa and many talented local artists.

Taste of Africa is a cultural event that brings Africans together to celebrate their culture through food, music and attire.

Tickets are P1500 (VIP double), P1000 (VIP), P400 (General double), P250 (General) and P250 (Early bird).

The charismatic Big Fish will be the MC of the night assisted by Vivie A.

Fizo’s album launch

Fizo Mosimanegape will launch his 11-track album ‘Tshipidi tonto’ this Saturday at Club El Momento at Shashe Bridge.

The album recorded at Emjoe Records was released in November 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now two years later, Fizos will officially launch it. Some of the songs include ‘Dance ya madi’, ‘Lejoro’ and ‘Panama’.

He’ll share the stage with the likes of King Bobolio, Mjein, Nelly & Rhumba Musica, Lebi wa Batswana and many others.

Entry fee is P30 and P50 a double ticket.