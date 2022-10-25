GU dares to dream

Moyagoleele eyeing top honors in 2022/23 season

Following their disappointing campaign the CAF Champions League, which saw them crashing out in the preliminary stages, Botswana Football League (BFL) defending Champions Gaborone United (GU) have set their sights on dominating the local football scene again.

The Money Machine won a cup double last season winning the Orange Cup to add to their league triumph.

The Gaborone outfit shared their plans for the season during a Media Open Day on Wednesday.

Assistant coach told journalists that the cup double has given motivation to go for more silverware this season.

“It’s now in our veins. We crave more success,” said Moloi.

The gaffer who recently acquired his CAF B License they have beefed their squad with good quality players who he believes gives them an edge.

“We are always looking to add fresh faces to our squad, and bring in hungry players to help this team succeed,” said Moloi.

Moloi said they also want their presence to be felt in the CAF Champions League, despite their stutter in the first hurdle last season.

The Gaborone giants fell to the DRC outfit AS Vita, losing 3-2 on aggregate despite winning their home match 1-0.

“I believe our performance in the CAF Champions League was not bad because we won the first leg by a goal to nil then we lost 3-1 in the away game. Our plan was obviously to go further in the competition but we bowed out and there are lots of positives that we got from the competition,” he said.