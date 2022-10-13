Connect with us

REMANDED: Nyathi will try for bail again on Thursday

News

Hammer blow

By

Published

Teen sees stars after horror attack

A 17-year-old boy was left seeing stars over the Independence Holidays after he was clobbered over the head with a hammer as he danced the day away.

The teenager, George Lamodimo, who has since been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery, was partying at Makomoto lands on the outskirts of Tonota on Saturday when the seemingly unprovoked attack occurred.

36-year-old Heroes Nyathi has since been arrested and charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the brutal beating.

Speaking to The Voice, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada revealed they were alerted to the incident at around 3 in the afternoon, almost immediately after it happened.

“The reporter indicated that a young man was hit with a blunt object suspected to be a hammer on the head. Our officers followed the suspect and arrested him in Makomoto,” revealed Ngada, adding that according to the report, the complainant was busy dancing when the silent suspect appeared and struck without uttering a single word.

“I advise people to behave well when drinking because hitting someone with an object might cause permanent damage or even kill him or her,” warned the top cop.

Arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday, Nyathi, a Zimbabwean native, was remanded in custody after it was discovered he was in the country illegally.
He is due back in court on Thursday (6 October) for bail hearing.

