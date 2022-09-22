HIV/AIDS fight goes digital

WATCH: New HIV infections have gone down and Botswana has achieved the UNAIDS 95/95 target. However, in a bid to further intensify the fight and guard against complacency, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a digital platform to fight the scourge until there are no infections at all.
