Household wickedness

Brother appears in court for sister’s brutal muder

A 20-year-old Man accused of killing and burning his 12-year old younger sister’s corpse was arraigned before Maun Magistrate court on Friday.

Ogona Thabologang allegedly confessed to the heinous crime and eventually led the police to the burnt body remains of his sister, Lesego Thabologang whom he had brutally murdered on Sunday the 4thof September by hacking her on the head with a hoe.

During arraignment, prosecutor Seonyana Tshukudu pleaded with the court to remand the accused person in custody because the matter was still fresh.

“Investigations are at the initial stages , it was a missing person case and the deceased was found burnt on the 6th September and we are awaiting a report from a pathologist,” said Tshukudu.

The prosecutor further told the court that the family of the accused person are still angry hence a need for him to be remanded for his own safety.

Asked whether he would like to engage an attorney or conduct his own defence, Thabologang told the court that he did not need an attorney.

“I do not need a lawyer. I was waiting to meet with my family so that we could see how to deal with the situation. I want to be released on bail so that I can be able to talk to them,” said Thabologang.

Allegations are rife that Thabologang arrived in Maun from Boro where he lived on Thursday and demanded that Lesego sleep with him on Sunday night taking her away from her heavily pregnant older sister who was responsible for her care since their parents were away in Gumare.

The following morning when the elder Sister went to wake the child up to prepare for school, Thabologang lied that the girl had already left. To clear her suspicions the older sister followed her to school and was shocked to learn that the child did not arrive.

Worried, the older sister called their parents and they reported the child missing. Two days later the child’s remains were found and his brother was named as the suspect.

Thabologang had allegedly burnt the child to ashes with all her books, clothes and blankets.

The matter has been set for 16 September for bail hearing.

Meanwhile the little girl was buried on Wednesday morning on September 21st, a day after the police handed her corpse back to the grieving family.

In an Interview with Okavango Voice after the burial her aunt, Olopeng Tshekonyana revealed that then child’s corpse was taken straight from the mortuary to the grave yard without viewing and other funeral practices because of the burnt state it was in.