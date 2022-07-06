Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had been in fact looking for her. She accuses her ex-husband of plotting to kill her after their marriage went sour, noting that he intended to take the assets they acquired together.
