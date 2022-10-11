I want my wheels back!

VP’s son-in-law fights for his Honda Fit

Facing a serious charge of drug trafficking and a possible 25-year jail sentence, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane’s son-in-law has filed an application before court as he seeks the return of his car.

36-year-old Angelo Ditsiane’s Honda Fit was impounded by the police upon his arrest back in May, where it has remanded ever since.

Now he wants it back.

Ditsiane, who is married to Tsogwane’s daughter, tying the knot two years ago, was nabbed at Maun bus rank after collecting a parcel, believed to contain dagga, from a bus operated by Lawa Holdings.

Currently out on bail – paid for by his wife – Ditsiane appeared before Maun Magistrates Court for status hearing on Tuesday alongside his co-accused in the case, Lawa Holdings bus driver, Ebero Chiwenge, 47.

The duo were arrested after Chiwenge‘s bus was stopped and searched by the police during a routine stop at Makalamabedi Veterinary gate in May.

According to the charge sheet, the police recovered a sack containing 32 brown wrappings of greenish material suspected to be dagga.

Upon questioning, Chiwenge reportedly revealed he would be delivering the parcels to Ditsiane at Maun bus rank.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The police are said to have followed the bus, where they saw Ditsiane offloading the sack from the bus into his Honda fit. The car and the greenish substances were then seized as evidence.

The prosecutor in the matter revealed he had only just taken over the case and required time to get up to speed with all the details.

The prosecutor thus requested the matter be set for a nearer date to enable him to familiarize himself with proceedings.

Meanwhile, Chief Magistrate, Thebeetsile Mulalo, who recently sentenced a South African trucker to ten years behind bars for a similar offence, advised it was in the police’s discretion whether they were ready to return the car or not.

The matter was rescheduled for 17 October for status hearing.