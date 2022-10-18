Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Instant relief
Instant relief
GRANTED BAIL: Kabo Kurusa

News

Instant relief

*Former Ngami BDP Chair bailed after appealing month-old rape conviction

By

Published

A little over a month after he was found guilty of rape and sentenced to ten years in the slammer, a former Ngami BDP Chairman is a free man again, released on bail after appealing his conviction.

Kabo Kurusa’s brush with the law dates back to 2019, when, during a work trip to Maun, he allegedly raped an 18-year-old at a local lodge, having earlier given the teenager a ride from Gumare at the request of her aunt.

The 39-year-old Tawana Land Board member was convicted last month and told he would spend the next decade of his life locked up.

However, Kurusa, who has always maintained his innocence, filed an appeal immediately.

Granting the convict instant relief on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate, Thebeetsile Mulalo saw fit to permit ‘bail pending appeal’ , noting Kurusa’s grounds for fighting his conviction were strong.

“The applicant’s application is grounded on the basis he has prospects of success on appeal because the trial court fell into error holding the complainant as a credible witness not requiring corroboration even though she gave contradictory statements after the alleged sexual intercourse,” said Mulalo.

The Magistrate further took into account Kurusa’s argument that none of the state’s witnesses alluded to the complainant appearing distressed or disturbed at the time she left the hotel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kurusa reasoned that the complainant falsely accused him of rape as an excuse for arriving home late and insisted the trial court erred in not accepting his version of events could reasonably be assumed to be true.

“The fact that the complainant arrived home late at night was sufficient reason to make a false allegation of rape,” said Mulalo.

“The court is required to find the credibility of the complainant in sexual offence cases. In closer reading of the judgment he stands convicted on, the court did not make any reading on the credibility of the complainant, the court only outlined the applicable law,” he continued.

Kurusa was thus required to provide two sureties each bound to P5, 000 to secure his freedom.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

16 hours ago

News

Khama lawyers walk out on CoA judges

WATCH: After two postponements this year, lawyers representing former President, Ian Khama, have walked out of the Court of Appeal, demanding what they call...

4 days ago

News

‘Stay away from my man!’

Boozy showdown lands friends in hot water What started as a relaxing day drinking at home for two female friends allegedly took a heated...

17 hours ago
The queen of hearts The queen of hearts

Entertainment

The queen of hearts

Although she is no make-up artist, Carol Kgafela has been handed the daunting task of restoring the beautiful game’s battered image. Appointed Head of...

17 hours ago

Politics

Kgosidintsi’s bombshell

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President, Resego Kgosidintsi, this week released a loaded statement calling for opposition parties’ leadership to put their egos...

17 hours ago

News

Runny tummy stalls trial

Montshiwa murder trial postponed as witness falls ill Justice Zein Kebonang has once again postponed former Fair Grounds Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial...

17 hours ago

News

Shot down!

Career criminal bites the bullet in shootout with cops Gunned down in a fatal shootout with police officers, Mahudiri Ofitlhile’s final moments were passed...

17 hours ago
Ray of light Ray of light

Business

Ray of light

Budget deficit expected to decline For the longest time Botswana has been battling budget deficits that have been growing over the years. But with...

17 hours ago
Advertisement