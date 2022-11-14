Motswana fugitive extradited from SA

WATCH: Interpol officers in South Africa this morning extradited fugitive, Wazha Nthoiwa-Mazinyane, to Botswana through the Tlokweng border gate. Mazinyane fled to South Africa early in 2016, evading law enforcement after he was charged for offences of drug trafficking and robbery by Francistown police.
You May Also Like
Sports
The Liquid Open Championship was expected to enter its second week of the preliminary games, but heavy rainfall across the southern part of Botswana...
Finance
The recent decision by government of Botswana to merge and shed off some of government parastatals is expected to maximize public sector service delivery...
Featured
President Mokgweetsi Masisi is scheduled to deliver the State of Nation Address(SONA) later this afternoon at the Parliament buildings. As expected, much attention will...
Sports
WATCH: Jwaneng Galaxy maintained their unbeaten league record over the weekend as they registered their second victory, defeating Security Systems 3-1 in the Botswana...