It ain’t true!

Police dismiss muti murder rumours in Goshwe

Tutume and Goshwe residents were left perplexed on Friday afternoon when rumours that a Magapatona ward man had been killed and his body parts harvested for muti started circulating on Facebook.

The gossip indicated the 68-year-old had gone to his kraal to attend to his cattle but did not return home.

It was said that a search party was sent out for him the following morning, where his mutilated corpse was allegedly found with body parts missing.

However, on Wednesday, Tutume Station Commander, Jerry Halahala, dismissed this as a load of rubbish.

The superintendent told The Voice that while an elder was found dead, no foul play is suspected.

“He died at his field, which is between Tutume and Goshwe villages. The postmortem was conducted on Tuesday and it is clear he died a natural death. We are also shocked by the news circulating in the village that he was murdered,” Halahala said.

He warned they intend to take action against those who posted false reports of murder and mutilation on social media, noting the dead man’s loved ones had been deeply upset by the lies.

“It does not sit well with the deceased’s relatives when hearing that their father was mutilated when it is not true. Those people shall be brought to book and prosecuted,” fired the police boss, adding that, if found guilty of cybercrime, offenders face a P20,000 fine or a year in jail.