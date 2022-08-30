It’s a match

Ballistics expert links bullet cover to Montshiwa murder weapon.

Forensic report in the murder case of former Fairgrounds Holdings boss, Michael Montshiwa, has revealed that the bullet cover found at the scene has matched the weapon used to kill him.

Giving evidence in court this Monday, a ballistics expert from Zimbabwe, Admire Mutizwa, said the bullet came out of the 30-06 rifle that was used to gun down Montshiwa.

The main suspect in this matter, attorney David Modise, and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu, are linked to the murder of Montshiwa, which occurred on the 18th of October, 2015.

Court heard that the duo, on or about the 18th of October 2015 in Block 6 Gaborone, murdered Montshiwa.

In the second count, it is alleged that Modise between the 30th of June and 17th October, 2015 stole P245 000 belonging to Montshiwa, which came into his possession by virtue of being his lawyer.

The money, according to the Investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, was entrusted to Modise for the purchase of a plot for Montshiwa in Mogoditshane.

It is alleged that when Montshiwa realised that the money was missing from the trust account, he communicated with Modise, demanding to see him at his house on the night he was killed.

In 2016, the state withdrew the charges against a traditional doctor who was implicated in the murder, Bampoloki Seiso, after he turned state witness.

Seiso told the court that he sold a gun similar to the one used to shoot and kill Montshiwa to Modise on the 17th of October, 2015 with the assistance of Tshukudu (who is Modise’s friend) for P2,500. Seiso also said the second accused in the matter, Tshukudu, told him his friend wanted to buy a gun to kill lions terrorising his cattle at the farm.

He said Tshukudu picked him to meet the buyer in Block 3, Gaborone on the 15th of October, 2015.

He went on to say after a few minutes of waiting in front of a lodge in block 3, a certain man came riding a motorbike.

Seiso said Tshukudu went to have a chat with the biker and came back with P2 000, which was the price money for the gun.

He said he gave him P500 as commission for finding the buyer. Seiso said Tshukudu told him that the buyer said they should drop the gun in G-west and they went there.

At a later stage, Seiso said he received a call from the police and was told the gun he sold had killed a person.

Another witness, Wilfred Mpolokang, told the court that Modise and Tshukudu visited him in Mahikeng on two occasions in an attempt to purchase a pistol.

He said Modise claimed the pistol was needed by his client, who has been in prison after he was found in possession of rhino horns.

“I told them I have reformed and no longer wanted to be involved in any criminal activity. I paid a visit to Tshukudu and on the 17th of October, 2015 we went to meet Modise at his office. We found him in possession of a 30-06 gun, which he asked me to fix and clean with penetrating oil as it was not firing properly,’’ said Mpolokang.

Trial resumes on the 6th and 7th of October as the defence attorneys will be cross-examining Mpolokang.

Detective Marapo, who is the last state witness in this matter, will also take the stand.