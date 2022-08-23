Job hunting at your fingertips

Connect with us

Business

With latest estimates putting unemployment in Botswana at a depressing 25 percent, the hunt for work is something that effects almost a quarter of the population.

To make this process slightly easier and less stressful, local entrepreneur, Titose Thipe has designed an online Application, ‘Bonatiro’ (look there’s work).

Officially registered in May, as well as helping those seeking employment, the affordable App also allows companies to advertise any vacancies they might have.

“Employers post active jobs or vacancies in their companies; as an employer you can access our services only through our system website, https://bonatiro.com. Employers can post anything from top executives jobs, senior managers, team leaders, plumbers, painters, electricians and house helpers/maids,” explains the 45-year-old Tjizwina native.

“Job seekers can access our services through our website and mobile App, available to all android phone users on Google Play Store and iOS on Apple App Store,”

BUSINESS-MINDED-Thipe

continued Thipe, whose diverse business background includes stints in road haulage, construction, engineering, agriculture and mining.

However, it is with ‘Bonatiro’ that he believes he can strike gold while also making a difference.

To subscribe for the service, individuals simply have fork out a weekly subscription fee of P5, or alternatively P20 a month.

“You simply send an SMS with the word ‘Password’ to our commercial short code number, 17474, which will promptly deduct P5 from your airtime from any mobile network operator. Bonatiro Password Generator will then send back an SMS to your phone with your login credentials: Username and Password (case insensitive) that is valid for the next seven days only,” explained the University of East London (in England not the Eastern Cape!) Surveying and Mapping Sciences graduate.

Describing the App as ‘super interactive’ and ‘unique’, Thipe added, “I believe what sells to customers is quality, convenience, time, price value and aesthetics. Our Bonatiro system is the first of its kind in Botswana or even in Africa. We are excited to be an outlier and unique in our business platform to render it to Batswana.”

Based in Gaborone, with a satellite office in Francistown and further branches outside the country, namely Johannesburg and the capital of Lesotho, Maseru, Thipe has big dreams for his enterprise.

“We intend to open small other satellites offices in Maun, Lobatse, Gantsi, Molepolole, Letlhakane and Selebi Phikwe,” declared the bold businessman, whose three-year plan includes having a footprint in 15 African countries.

“Bonatiro is projected to be a household brand for jobseekers, both employed and unemployed persons in Africa including Botswana,” he concluded brightly.

