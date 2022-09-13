Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joyous Celebration for local trio
Joyous Celebration for local trio
Manuel

Entertainment

Joyous Celebration for local trio

By

Published

‘Oska Ntsheba Wa nnyatsa, nako yaaka e etla’ (Don’t doubt me, my time is coming) are the lyrics from one of celebrated South African group, Joyous Celebration’s many hits.

The words will soon become a reality for three local singers: Tshenolo Mosimane, Motheo Rabasha and Kay Mokaleng whose time is indeed coming.

The trio will realise their dream of performing alongside one of the most decorated gospel groups in the continent come October 29 when the Life Changing Concert marks its return after two years in the Covid cupboard.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gaborone on Tuesday, each took turns praising Brave Heart for giving them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to collaborate with the multi award-winning group.

“I started off just as an MC for the event but now I get to collaborate with Joyous Celebration and I just can’t believe it. God’s timing is indeed reality and patience pays!” gushed Mosimane.

Joyous Celebration for local trio

ECSTATIC: Mosimane

For 20-year-old Rabashsa, stepping on stage with a band he grew up listening to as a wide-eyed youth is something he never dared dream might one day be possible.

“For me, it will indeed be a life-changing moment!” he declared.

The sole female amongst the three, Mokaleng, thanked both the Lord and Brave Heart for putting everything in place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

EXCITED: Mokaleng

“This has been a beautiful experience!” she said.

But just how will the three locals benefit?

Answering this question, the brains behind the concert, Joe Manuel told the media, “These three guys here will be collaborating with Joyous Celebration on the night. They will not just be curtain raisers but will actually share the stage with them.”

Promising fireworks from what is the event’s fifth edition, having been on-and-off since 2011, Manuel noted the great thing about Joyous Celebration is their sound has mass appeal.

DELIGHTED: Rabasha

“Their music, even though it is Christian music, cuts across. Meaning if you feel like some RnB, or Raggea or Dance their sound caters for all of that. This is a show that really caters for everyone,” he said.

With the concert still more than seven weeks away, organisers have already sold over half of their 6, 000-ticket target.

 

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss 'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

News

‘Ghost’ comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

A fired Security Systems supervisor who for 28 months tricked his employers into giving him close to P60, 000 in ‘fake wages’ has been...

2 days ago
Butchered in her sleep Butchered in her sleep

News

Butchered in her sleep

*Youth allegedly hacks sister, 12, to death before burning her corpse

2 days ago

News

Three years later: the wait goes on!

*Precious little progress as ‘Baby Betty’ remains in Zim

1 day ago

News

Rapist stepdad arrested

*Stepfather rapes girl, 10, and pays P10 for her silence

11 hours ago

News

Man dies as tyre he was inflating explodes

Police have confirmed the death of a man who tragically met his fate when a tyre he was inflating exploded on his face leaving...

5 hours ago
When marketers meet When marketers meet

Business

When marketers meet

Symposium gets marketers fired up For the first time, the country’s leading marketers met under one roof for an intense two-day session in a...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Back with a bang- Motswafere

Motswafere’s surprise come back We were introduced to Motswafere as a feisty rising star 10 years ago when he was just 19-years of age....

1 day ago

News

Sasa Klaas’s mother questions pilot

Was it safe to take off in a helicopter at 6pm? That was the question that Annah Mokgethi, the grieving mother of the late...

16 hours ago
At the mercy of a changing climate At the mercy of a changing climate

Business

At the mercy of a changing climate

Climate change poses huge threat to food security The effects of climate change are playing out in disastrous fashion across the globe. In Pakistan,...

1 day ago
There's no meat! There's no meat!

Business

There’s no meat!

Butcheries close shop as meat ban hits hard The suspension of all exports of cattle and related meat products by the Botswana government following...

1 day ago
Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls

Entertainment

Dithubaruba cultural festival enthralls

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bakwena’s most popular annual cultural event dubbed, Dithubaruba Cultural Festival has returned much to the excitement...

1 day ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Bravo Fish When one does an exceptional job Shaya does not shy away from congratulating that person. This is the case with Thapelo Fish...

1 day ago
Plotting Phikwe's comeback Plotting Phikwe's comeback

Business

Plotting Phikwe’s comeback

Premium Nickel reach out to SMEs In its efforts to revitalize Selebi Phikwe, Premium Nickel Resources Botswana (PNRB) have organised a capacity building workshop...

1 day ago
Advertisement