Joyous Celebration serenades Gaborone

Award-winning South African Gospel group, Joyous Celebration, headlining the sold-out Life Changing Concert, gave an electrifying performance last night at the state-of-the-art 3,150 capacity University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena.

In the country a fifth time thus far, albeit after a 2-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the gospel music outfit sung their hearts out to loyal fans.

This year’s offering is themed ‘JOY’, with memorable hits such as Wakhazimula, the very soul-soothing ‘Enlarge My Territory’ and uptempo ‘Umlondolozi – translated to ‘the Saviour who came from above’, a drum-based rhythmic sound reminiscent of 80s struggle songs.

A fan favourite, ‘Lona ba Ratang’ got the entire audience on their feet as they sang-along waving the blue, black and white colours and feeling at home singing in the vernacular for the first time after a series of Zulu hymns!

Featured this year was local soulster, Dato Seiko, who opened the show with a soul-stirring rendition of the popular Setswana Hymn, ‘Tjo ke Motlholotlholo’ followed by a medley of a few gospel classics including the more popular ‘I Surrender All to You’.

Speaking to The Voice on the sidelines, the 30-year-old said her maiden performance with the Joyous was a dream come true and an honour as she, like many, grew up listening to Joyous. “I think it’s such a powerful thing to share the stage with people I grew up watching, loving and following: it’s a great opportunity and we don’t take it for granted. The first song I performed was to remind us that, through thick and thin, God loves us,” she explained, adding that when Braveheart, the host, approached her about the opportunity to be a part of something life-changing, she agreed, excitedly!

Other up and coming local artists included in the line-up were Motheo Rabasha who also gave a spirited performance, as well as Tshenolo Mosimane and Kay Mokaleng.

Living up to its name, the highlight of The Life Changing Concert was when a young fan, who apparently has been to every Joyous festival in South Africa – only introduced as Amantsi – was invited to the stage to conduct the choir alongside co-founder, and producer, Dr Lindelani Mkhize.