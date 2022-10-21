KBL promotes responsible drinking

Botswana’s leading brewer, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL), last weekend brought together lucky winners and enthusiastic alcohol fanatics to wet their whistles at an Art of Drinking campaign aimed at promoting responsible drinking.

Held at KBL’s Gaborone Beer Plant facility last Saturday, the brewery treated 28 lucky winners and invited guests to a fun-filled educational tour of the brewery, including a tasting session and a relaxed day of snooker and morabaraba.

Speaking at the auspicious event, KBL Corporate Affairs Specialist, Bose Mpuchane said; “At KBL, we believe that consumers should have a positive experience with our beers.

This means that we will continue to invest in campaigns such as #ArtofDrinking, to engage and educate beer lovers about responsible drinking.

We want help people create memorable – literally unforgettable moments with our beers.” said Mpuchane.

She further explained how participants qualified to be part of the competition. “For the Leboko Challenge, followers of the KBL Facebook and Twitter pages were requested to submit a leboko using the hashtag #ArtofDrinking, dedicated to the smart drinking tip(s) that they best identify.

Submissions were made in Setswana, English, or any other Botswana language in the comment section of the competition announcements. This means that we will continue to invest in campaigns such as the aforementioned,” she explained.