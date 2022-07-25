Kopong ‘hitman’ broke lover’s heart and arms

In the midst of a heated argument following counter accusations of infidelity with his lover, an enraged Oageng Moagi Letsholo, took an axe he had borrowed from a neighbour and struck her on the head.

When the defenseless woman, Kediemetse Sebobi, fell to the ground with blood gushing from the wound, Letsholo picked her up and when he tried to strike her again with the axe she blocked with her hands, but broke both her arms in the process.

As if that was not enough, Letsholo picked a brick and knocked his wounded girlfriend unconscious leaving her for dead.

This was the chilling image conjured up last Thursday at Village Magistrates court as gory details of a blood-splattered attack on his defenseless lover eight years ago were relived in a judgement against Letsholo.

Just a day after he appeared before a Broadhurst Magistrates Court for the infamous murder of Barulaganye Aston in Kopong, the long arm of the law caught up with Letsholo who had been evading arrest since the conclusion of his trial on the bloody attack that occurred on October 25th, 2014 at Mmatseta village.

Defending himself during trial, Letsholo told court that the complainant was injured by someone else who jumped the fence and fled after accomplishing his mission..

His evidence was however not so convincing for Village Senior Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi, who dismissed it as untrue. “The evidence presented by the accused is therefore rejected by the court. If at all the complainant was attacked by someone else, why didn’t the accused take her to the hospital,” she highlighted.

Magistrate Thedi, in her ruling, found Letsholo guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to the complainant as it caused permanent disability as per the doctors report.

Letsholo will know his fate on the 2nd of August when he returns to court for mitigation and sentence.