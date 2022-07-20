Kopong murder suspects remanded in custody

WATCH: Curious members of the public looked on with dropped jaws as suspects in the brutal murder of a teacher in Kopong appeared before a Broadhurst Magistrates Court this morning. Arriving in a Quantum mini-bus under the escort of non-uniformed police officers, the shackled suspects marched into the court room where their charges were read, under the knowing gazes of the deceased’s incensed relatives and members of the public.
