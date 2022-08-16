Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KTM choir teams up with Mophato dance crew
KTM choir teams up with Mophato dance crew
IN PARTNERSHIP: Kola & Morapedi

Entertainment

KTM choir teams up with Mophato dance crew

By

Published

Set to host a three-day choral and dance marathon

Two of the most celebrated groups in Botswana Kgalemang Tumediso Motsete choir popularly known as KTM choir and Mophato dance crew have teamed up to deliver a mind-blowing 3-day choral music and dance festival this coming September.

Both groups one on the brink of celebrating its 30th year since inception and the other celebrating 12 years, will hold a marathon music festival scheduled for September 8, 9, and 10th at the Maitisong venue in Gaborone.

The event will be held under the theme “A re yeng Botswana.”

Speaking to members of the press on Tuesday, KTM choir board chairperson, Lorato Morapedi told of how scooping a gold medal at the prestigious European Choir games encouraged them to do more. Morapedi said that her choir prides itself in versatile storytelling through choral music. “We predominantly tell those stories in vernacular, in Setswana, but of course as and when required we have used other languages like Chinese, Zulu , English and even French,” she said

According to Morapedi, KTM’s strength is in showcasing Botswana’s history and culture through song, something they have done quite well for the past three decades, but now expanding their portfolio they decided to team up with another group that has done well in telling the Botswana story, Mophato dance crew.

“We keep on challenging ourselves on how we can elevate and hence why our marriage with Mophato. Mophato and ourselves are very much alike in that we tell those stories through song whilst they tell the stories through dance and we thought what a great idea it would be to bring those two forces together,” said Morapedi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For his part, Mophato dance crew founder and director, Andrew Kola also added that music and dance are undoubtedly the only forms of art that bring different people with different backgrounds and beliefs under one roof for a common goal.

“What better way to give you an early independence than through this collaboration? Both teams are working hard behind the scenes to give patrons never seen before material that I am confident will have you on the edge of your seats, so I urge you to come out and not only support us but come and witness what we have to offer,” he said.

Tickets for the event are sold at web tickets for 350 VIP and P 200 standard ticket.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Murder convict escapes the noose

WATCH: A murder convict who killed his lover by stabbing her heart, slitting her throat and waiting for hours for her to die before...

5 days ago

News

Pfizer’s expiry date extended

1 million expired doses get three-month extension At least a million doses of expired Pfizer vaccine will have their shelf lives extended by a...

5 days ago

News

BFTU Has poor grasp of its own constitution- Apex

WATCH: Contrary to their contributions to the review of the national constitution, Botswana Federation of Teachers Union (BFTU) has been accused of poor grasp...

5 days ago

News

Foiled by their footprints

Three men find themselves in a sticky situation after allegedly breaking into a primary school to steal several bottles of cooking oil. The trio...

1 day ago

Sports

Rare gem gone too soon

Towards the end of last month, Lebogang Michelle Pitso joined Mexican Girls Football Club (FC), moving a step closer to her dream of one...

1 day ago

Politics

No more young progressives

AP dissolves YL Things are falling apart at the Alliance for Progressives’ youth structure, a sorry state that has forced the party to dissolve...

2 days ago

News

It ain’t true!

Police dismiss muti murder rumours in Goshwe Tutume and Goshwe residents were left perplexed on Friday afternoon when rumours that a Magapatona ward man...

1 day ago

News

‘Let there be peace!’

Dikgosi call for end to Masisi/Khama ‘cold war’ Tribal leaders in the Maun Administration Authority (MAA) have called on government to work harder to...

1 day ago

International

Still masking up

Zimbabwe used to literally copy and paste South Africa’s policies on Covid-19 and many would joke about it – I understand there was a...

1 day ago

News

Turning passion into profit

Mpho Ollyn’s gift of gardening Two weeks ago, I noticed the mulberry tree outside my bedroom window was fast announcing springtime as it bloomed....

1 day ago

News

Wrong turn

PASSENGER AND DRIVER BITE EACH OTHER ON A ROAD TRIP TO MOLEPOLOLE A trip from Botlhapatlou to Molepolole ended painfully for a driver and...

11 hours ago

Politics

Counting his losses

Wairi licks his wounds after by-election defeat Weeks ahead of the Moselewapula Ward by-elections in Gerald Estate, Francistown, the then Umbrella for Democratic Change...

1 day ago

News

Missing fishermen’s bodies recovered

After almost 21 days of searching, Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force dive teams have retrieved bodies of two fishermen who drowned in Gaborone...

1 day ago
Advertisement