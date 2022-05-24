Entertainment
Lechana bonfire party
South Africa’s leading all-female disco group, Dalom Kids will lead a group of performers around the bonfire in Palapye on 18th June.
The show by Gilbert Promotions is an after-party for the annual Lechana 260km Bush Race.
The motor sport race, held 20km from the outskirts of Palapye along the A1 road, has two categories of cars and bikes doing two laps on a 130km circuit.
When racing ends in the afternoon, petrol heads will then head to the festival to unwind to good music.
Other performers in the line-up are Ancestral Rituals, Nendiyo, Figers and Kelly Kell.
DJ Sly and Chrispin are also scheduled to turn up the heat on Saturday night.
Advanced tickets are P100, while P150 gets you in at the gate and VIP will set you back P500 .
