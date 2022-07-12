Connect with us

Local author makes her mark
AUTHOR: One Pearl Matlapeng

Entertainment

An accomplished author, One Pearl Matlapeng is slowly making her mark in the writing industry as she has recently published two novels titled THE GHOST OF LIFE and Bogwera Bo Senang Kgajane.

The 35-year-old’s first novel was Phuduhudu ga e tlhatlhelwe, which was published in 2005 and made waves as it was added to the senior school curriculum.

Narrating how her passion for writing was born, Matlapeng said,“It all started when I was doing form 2. I loved to write so much that when my peers were busy studying, I would be writing about them in my little story book which I kept away from everyone.

One day my teacher confiscated it because it disturbed my studies and I was so sad but a month later she returned it and told me that what I wrote was perfect for publishing.

That was how my first book came into being when I was still studying for my Botswana General Certificate Secondary Education (BGCSE)”

ENTERTAINING: Matlapeng\’s \’The Ghost of Life\”

Sixteen years later, The Tlokweng-born writer who is motivated by God to continue to publish her second and third book (Ghost of Life) which talks about a remarkable woman of integrity and well-cultivated morals with everything life has to offer who encounters challenges when her husband meets his tragic sudden demise.

A graduate of Film, Television and Entertainment at Awil college said she was working on diversifying her art to film in order to expand her craft.

“I have turned Phuduhudu ga e tlhatlhelwe into a 26- episode television drama, which was shot at Bokaa Village as a way of giving back to the community I grew up at.Furthermore, we have opened auditions for Ghost of Life television drama as my biggest dream is for my work to premiere on big film broadcasters such as Netflix,” she said.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

2 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

1 day ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

6 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

5 days ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

18 hours ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

12 hours ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

11 hours ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

11 hours ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

11 hours ago
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

11 hours ago
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Duece gets his juice Francistown made entertainer, DJ Duece (Mmeshe Khata) may finally have found his big breakthrough thousands of kilometers away from home....

11 hours ago
