Local influencers Partner with Rihanna

Launch of Fenty beauty products slated for next week > Rihanna wont attend

With a net worth estimated by Forbes to be at USD1.7 billion equivalent to 20,916,171,000.00 BW pula, Pop singer, Rihanna recently announced on social media that her beauty products brand, Fenty will launch in Africa, and Botswana has been listed as part of those selected countries for the launch.

The other African countries targeted are South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Edgars in Namibia, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Voice entertainment can reveal that the Botswana launch has been slated for next week, April 27, in Gaborone at Edgars store.

Whilst the announcement was received with so much excitement amongst Fenty’s fans in Botswana, it was the announcement of the five local influencers who have been chosen to work with the 34-year-old megastar that left locals brimming with joy.

The five influencers are Resego Motlhokathari, Kagiso Sento, Khumo Kgwaadira, Natasha Kemmona, and Kelebogile Megano.

The five were chosen to work with the brand for an undisclosed period of time. Voice Entertainment was also unable to establish how much the influencers will be paid. Radio, and TV personality Motlhokathari who has worked with brands like Nivea before shared his excitement to work with the Fenty brand.

“It is such an honour because there are so many people who could have been chosen. There are so many guys who are doing great things. It is such a privilege. I say to a young Motswana out there that possibilities are endless, it is possible to be spotted by an international company and want to partner with you,” said Motlhokathari.

However, the spoiler alert is that Rihanna who is heavily pregnant will not be able to physically attend the launch next week.

The ‘diamonds’ hitmaker who is expecting her first child with rapper Asap Rocky will also reportedly take some time off after the birth of their baby, but the Voice Entertainment has been assured that as soon as she is back , Rihanna will physically come to Africa and possibly Botswana.

Fenty is estimated to be worth USD2.8 billion.