Entertainment
Loyal Lecco sticks with kwaito
Kwaito kid, Lecco, is one man dedicated to Kwaito despite the genre having reached its sell-by date.
The music, which was huge in the 90s, has been overshadowed by House, Afro Tech, Gqom and the latest craze, Amapiano.
However, the 999 stable member remains loyal to the genre, made popular by his producer, Arthur Mafokate.
In his bid to breathe life back into the sound, Lecco has released Shova, a single in which he teamed up with legendary producer, Dr. Tawanda, as well as Arthur.
He will be performing the song this Friday in Moshupa and on Saturday at Capadona together with South African Kwaito group, Trompies.
RATINGS: 7.5/10
