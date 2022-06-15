Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lucky escape
Lucky escape
LUCKY ESCAPE: Masisi, Slumber, Molale, Mzwinila & Peloetletse (L-R)

News

Lucky escape

By

Published

  • Suspended DCEC Boss wanted to arrest PSP Peloetletse, Mzwinila and Molale

Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane has denied that he knew that DCEC boss,Tymon Katlholo was about to arrest three senior government officials for corruption before a directive was issued for him to be suspended.

Asked if Katlholo had briefed him about the DCEC imminent arrest and charging of Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Eric Molale and Minister of Lands and Water Affairs, Kefentse Mzwinila with corruption, Tsogwane said, “Katlholo called my Senior Private Secretary requesting for a meeting but he didn’t disclose why he wanted us to meet. When he called we told him that I was busy preparing for a meeting with teachers in Maun and he suggested that he could join us on the trip so he could brief me on the way but it was not possible. I didn’t call the President when he was away to brief him about the developments, I waited for him to get back to brief him when he was here,” explained Tsogwane.

Meanwhile information gathered by this publication has indicated that Peloetletse, Molale and Mzwinila were to be arrested following the DCEC’s completion of investigations of their alleged corrupt activities in office.

“Katlholo told the VP on the phone that he was going to arrest those three people but Tsogwane told him that he didn’t want to be involved in DCEC complicated issues as they gave him a headache.”

The source further alleged that after the call, Tsogwane who was then the acting president immediately informed President Masisi who was outside the country and a directive was swiftly issued for the PSP to suspend the DCEC Director General with immediate effect to stop him from effecting the arrests.

“Reasons of suspension were to be communicated at a later stage,” said the source.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apparently Peloetletse was to be arrested for her involvement in the Capital Management Botswana (CMB) scandal after the CEO threw her under the bus by telling the DCEC investigators that contrary to her statement, her controversial gift of a P73, 000 worth trip to CapeTown Jazz Festival was not approved by the board.

Peloetletse has made news headlines in the past for receiving kickbacks.

Mzwinila is alleged to have a complete docket on his involvement in corrupt water tenders while Molale who is the Member of Parliament for Goodhope/Mabule constituency allegedly has a number of cases, which the DCEC has been investigating for a long time, the source has claimed.

Asked for a comment, Peloetletse referred this publication to Permanent Secretary Communications in the Ministry for State President, John Dipowe who could not be reached.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Hot temper lands murder suspect back in prison Hot temper lands murder suspect back in prison

News

Hot temper lands murder suspect back in prison

A 38-year-old murder suspect who attacked a magistrate in court last month pleaded guilty to the charge of assault common on Monday. The charge...

1 day ago
Hope undeferred, long lost son finally finds father Hope undeferred, long lost son finally finds father

News

Hope undeferred, long lost son finally finds father

A little over five years ago, 52-year-old Lesego Marena* befriended a colleague from a remote village in Zimbabwe that could potentially lead him to...

1 day ago
Celebrating community heroes Celebrating community heroes

News

Celebrating community heroes

Annual community policing cluster awards ceremony held Community cluster policing volunteers have been hailed as uncelebrated heroes and heroines of crime reduction in our...

1 day ago
Runaway suspect nabbed Runaway suspect nabbed

News

Runaway suspect nabbed

Maun man tracked down in Mahalapye A threat-to-kill suspect accused of jumping out the back of a police van in the middle of Maun...

1 day ago
New bae for VP New bae for VP

News

New bae for VP

Vice President (VP), Constatino Chiwenga has re-married and people are talking. Of course by virtue of him being the VP means that his love...

1 day ago
'Our overtime is overdue!' 'Our overtime is overdue!'

News

‘Our overtime is overdue!’

DHMT Industrial Class workers demand 7 months of due overtime Industrial Class workers in the Greater Francistown District Health Management Team (DHMT) are calling...

1 day ago
Face to face with a leopard Face to face with a leopard

News

Face to face with a leopard

Man fights off wild cat in five-minute scrap A routine Saturday afternoon checking on the cattle grazing at a nearby water hole disintegrated into...

1 day ago
Zambian bus driver gets green light for freedom Zambian bus driver gets green light for freedom

News

Zambian bus driver gets green light for freedom

Pleads guilty to reckless driving in deadly A1 crash The Zambian bus driver whose reckless driving caused the death of two men was fined...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana