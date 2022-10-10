Connect with us

News

Magistrate loses transfer case

WATCH: A Gaborone High Court has dismissed with costs a daredevil application by Principal Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, seeking the court to interdict her transfer from Molepolole to Mahalapye.

