FINAL QUEST: Makwala

Sports

Makwala in Oslo Diamond League meet tonight

By

Published

The quest to qualify for the finals of the Wanda Diamond League continues tonight for Isaac Makwala as he competes at the Oslo Diamond League Meeting in Norway.

‘Badman’ as Makwala is affectionately, known will square off with the likes of Kirani James in 400m as the mission to collect more points for the finale intensifies.

Thus far Makwala has accumulated 7 points from 3 events which places him on the 7th spot in the 400m standings.

In 200m which he only ran in Rabat Diamond League, Makwala occupies position 11 after accumulating 3 points.

The final of the Diamond League is scheduled for Zurich, Switzerland from the 7th-8th of September where top 8 finalists from across various events will battle for this year’s crown.

