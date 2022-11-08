Makwinja makes his move

Local Music Producer/Disc Jockey (DJ), Makwinja is slowly making strides in the music circles with his soft touch on the beat.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment, the Disc Spinner born Lebogang Makwinja, who has been producing banging tracks for local vocalists, said his passion for song was cultivated by his uncle.

“My love for music started from a young age as I was introduced to music by my uncle (David Kapawid) who is also doing well in the local music scene, he equipped me with skills of making music and the passion grew,” said Makwinja.

The 27-year music producer from Tatisiding burst onto the music and entertainment scene with a single dubbed ‘Chonylia’ featuring La Timmy and the late Sasa Klass in 2015 followed by another track titled, ‘Sananapo’ with Roc Lefatshe, Mmemo, KayCee and Dipstrada. He also worked with DJ Izzy, Motlha and Kast the single ‘You’.

Quizzed about what keeps him going when it gets tough, Makwinja said; “Determination is what kept me going as it is difficult for young artists to make an immediate breakthrough in music but I had always believed with a bit of hard work, I will eventually make it. I hope to work with a South African powerhouse, DJ Maphorisa, and locally, it would be Mpho Sebina and William Last KRM just to mention a few.”

Currently Makwinja has turned his focus on Amapiano genre since it is the new wave in the music industry.

My recent body of work is an Extended Play (EP) dubbed Modern Day Sounds which was dropped earlier this year.

I also dropped a single called ‘VUKA’ with a local vocalist, WNDRSN back in September.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Makwinja is determined to inspire upcoming artists.

“My biggest aim is to create a room or a platform for aspiring artists by turning my music into a business as the music keeps on evolving,” he said.