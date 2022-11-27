Connect with us

News

Man caught raping imbecile

By

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Suspect behind bars

A 37-year-old man at Kang village in Kgalagadi District was caught red-handed raping an imbecile on Tuesday night.

According to the police the 20-year-old victim has been staying with the guardian who was away when the incident occurred.

Kang Police Station Commander, Superintendent Elias Magosi, confirmed to The Voice Online that the 37-year-old suspect who stays in the same ward as the victim is assisting them with investigations.

It is alleged that the 73-year-old grandmother had left home to visit her neighbour when the culprit entered her place and sexually abused the girl.

“When granny arrived home she found the suspect having sexual intercourse with the victim. The matter was reported to the police the following morning and they arrested the suspect and took him together with the victim to the clinic for medical examination,” disclosed neighbour.

Police are awaiting the medical report which will inform the next cause of action and should it confirm that rape was committed, the suspect faces a mandatory 10-year prison sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

