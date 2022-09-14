Man dies as tyre he was inflating explodes

Police have confirmed the death of a man who tragically met his fate when a tyre he was inflating exploded on his face leaving him with fatal head injuries.

The incident is said to have occurred at Kanye Shell Filling Station on Monday afternoon around 1530 hours.

Kanye Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale confirmed the tragic incident noting that the 38-year-old man was dropped off earlier by his friends at the filling station to fix the flat tyre.

He said while the man was inflating the wheel which he had placed between his legs, the tyre burst and the rim knocked him unconscious.

The heavily bleeding man was quickly rushed to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“It is worrisome since this is the second incident following the one that occurred this year in June when a man from Bobonong employed by a certain contractor also sustained serious injuries on the head while inflating a tyre at work and he later died in August,” said the concerned Superintendent Mogale, further advising people to always ensure that health and safety precautions are taken.

He said investigations were still underway to also establish if the Zimbabwean man was in the country legally so they could accordingly trace his next of kin.

The deceased’s body is still awaiting post-mortem at the hospital mortuary.