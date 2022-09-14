Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ILLUSTRATION: Inflating a tyre

News

Man dies as tyre he was inflating explodes

By

Published

Police have confirmed the death of a man who tragically met his fate when a tyre he was inflating exploded on his face leaving him with fatal head injuries.

The incident is said to have occurred at Kanye Shell Filling Station on Monday afternoon around 1530 hours.

Kanye Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale confirmed the tragic incident noting that the 38-year-old man was dropped off earlier by his friends at the filling station to fix the flat tyre.

He said while the man was inflating the wheel which he had placed between his legs, the tyre burst and the rim knocked him unconscious.

The heavily bleeding man was quickly rushed to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

“It is worrisome since this is the second incident following the one that occurred this year in June when a man from Bobonong employed by a certain contractor also sustained serious injuries on the head while inflating a tyre at work and he later died in August,” said the concerned Superintendent Mogale, further advising people to always ensure that health and safety precautions are taken.

He said investigations were still underway to also establish if the Zimbabwean man was in the country legally so they could accordingly trace his next of kin.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The deceased’s body is still awaiting post-mortem at the hospital mortuary.

  

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss 'Ghost' comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

News

‘Ghost’ comes back to haunt fired security sytems boss

A fired Security Systems supervisor who for 28 months tricked his employers into giving him close to P60, 000 in ‘fake wages’ has been...

2 days ago
Butchered in her sleep Butchered in her sleep

News

Butchered in her sleep

*Youth allegedly hacks sister, 12, to death before burning her corpse

2 days ago

News

Three years later: the wait goes on!

*Precious little progress as ‘Baby Betty’ remains in Zim

1 day ago

News

Rapist stepdad arrested

*Stepfather rapes girl, 10, and pays P10 for her silence

11 hours ago
Joyous Celebration for local trio Joyous Celebration for local trio

Entertainment

Joyous Celebration for local trio

‘Oska Ntsheba Wa nnyatsa, nako yaaka e etla’ (Don’t doubt me, my time is coming) are the lyrics from one of celebrated South African...

1 day ago
When marketers meet When marketers meet

Business

When marketers meet

Symposium gets marketers fired up For the first time, the country’s leading marketers met under one roof for an intense two-day session in a...

1 day ago

Entertainment

Back with a bang- Motswafere

Motswafere’s surprise come back We were introduced to Motswafere as a feisty rising star 10 years ago when he was just 19-years of age....

1 day ago

News

Sasa Klaas’s mother questions pilot

Was it safe to take off in a helicopter at 6pm? That was the question that Annah Mokgethi, the grieving mother of the late...

16 hours ago
At the mercy of a changing climate At the mercy of a changing climate

Business

At the mercy of a changing climate

Climate change poses huge threat to food security The effects of climate change are playing out in disastrous fashion across the globe. In Pakistan,...

1 day ago
There's no meat! There's no meat!

Business

There’s no meat!

Butcheries close shop as meat ban hits hard The suspension of all exports of cattle and related meat products by the Botswana government following...

1 day ago
Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls Dithubaruba cultural festival entharalls

Entertainment

Dithubaruba cultural festival enthralls

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bakwena’s most popular annual cultural event dubbed, Dithubaruba Cultural Festival has returned much to the excitement...

1 day ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Bravo Fish When one does an exceptional job Shaya does not shy away from congratulating that person. This is the case with Thapelo Fish...

1 day ago
Plotting Phikwe's comeback Plotting Phikwe's comeback

Business

Plotting Phikwe’s comeback

Premium Nickel reach out to SMEs In its efforts to revitalize Selebi Phikwe, Premium Nickel Resources Botswana (PNRB) have organised a capacity building workshop...

1 day ago
Advertisement